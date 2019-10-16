O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $440.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $435.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.93.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $403.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $314.14 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.