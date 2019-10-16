Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires 180 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $212.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average of $197.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

