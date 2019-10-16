Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 139,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 544,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 147,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 127,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,581,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,742,786. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

