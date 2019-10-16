Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Grows Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after buying an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after buying an additional 487,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after buying an additional 430,639 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after buying an additional 278,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after buying an additional 231,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day moving average is $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

