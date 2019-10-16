Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.46. 2,646,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

