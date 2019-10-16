Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.9% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,570 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.82. The stock had a trading volume of 64,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,696. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.37. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

