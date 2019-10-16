Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires 744 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 3.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 80.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

CL traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 175,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,722.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,424,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,283,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,483,460 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.