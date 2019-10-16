Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.89 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,452.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 27.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $62.58. 1,244,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.