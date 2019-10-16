Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.46. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

