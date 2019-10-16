Oxycoin Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Oxycoin has a market cap of $75,055.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

