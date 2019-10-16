PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 5.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 701,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 514,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $70.26. 74,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,382. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.