Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WPP by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,533,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 30.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,937,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WPP by 729.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WPP by 13.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 152.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 65,497 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07.

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

