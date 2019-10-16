Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,841 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $65.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $358,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

