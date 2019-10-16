Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,441 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,721,000 after buying an additional 518,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,768,000 after buying an additional 1,287,994 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,906,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,385,000 after buying an additional 334,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,109,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,185,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,614,000 after buying an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $136,537.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,877. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

