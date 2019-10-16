Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,666 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Trex by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Trex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $244,149.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $248,102.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,572 shares of company stock worth $3,305,927 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $96.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

NYSE:TREX opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

