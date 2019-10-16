Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PACB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $785.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 957,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 337,213 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 712,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 216,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

