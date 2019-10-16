Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 450

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target (down from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.63 ($6.93).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

LON PAGE opened at GBX 415.60 ($5.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 426.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 477.19. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405.20 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pagegroup will post 3722.0001045 EPS for the current year.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.