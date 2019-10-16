PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $44.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,806 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,155,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.