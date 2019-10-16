Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 210,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,609 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,256. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $211.90. 273,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,222. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average is $217.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

