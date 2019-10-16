Parsley Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

PE has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of PE stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,613,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $467,908,000 after purchasing an additional 306,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after acquiring an additional 354,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 571,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

