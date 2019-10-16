Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given New $24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PE. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of PE opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.47. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

