Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 125 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

