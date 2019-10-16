Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,639 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

