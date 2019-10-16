Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $161.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average is $153.05.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.