PayPie Hits Market Cap of $8.09 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, PayPie has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $1,403.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00225747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.01099998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

