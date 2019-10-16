PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

PDFS opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

