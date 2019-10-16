Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEB. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,057. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

