Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 73,095 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,142. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

