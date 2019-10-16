Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 65.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average of $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

