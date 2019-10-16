Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 78,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 44.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 56,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.48. 339,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,401. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.