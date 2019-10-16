Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,988. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.