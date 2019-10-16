Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

LOOK has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

LOOK opened at GBX 54.30 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.27. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.80 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Lookers news, insider Tony Bramall acquired 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £474,700 ($620,279.63). Also, insider Mark Douglas Raban acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Insiders acquired a total of 2,630,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,170,000 over the last three months.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

