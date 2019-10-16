Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,196.88 ($41.77).

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,028.28 ($39.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.77. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,475.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,941.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

In other ASOS news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 4,200 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

