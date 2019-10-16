Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 508,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $29.94.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 4,960,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 1,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 667.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after buying an additional 972,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,228,000 after buying an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after buying an additional 275,782 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

