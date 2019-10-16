PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Up 10.1%

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)’s share price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24, approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

About PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

