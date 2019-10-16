Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,395,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834,276. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

