Peoples Financial Services CORP. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 49,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,818,163. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

