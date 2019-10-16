Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $41,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Glen Anderson sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $442,830.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,229. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

