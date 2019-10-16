PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. 1,101,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,447. The stock has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.