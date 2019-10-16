PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

