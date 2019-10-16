Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $26.30 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $529.87. 265,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,587. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $519.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.33.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

