Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $29.96 Million Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,395 shares during the quarter. SPX comprises approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPX by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SPX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SPX Corp has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $41.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.65 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.