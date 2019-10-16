Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,966,284 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,966,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,017,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,598,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,281,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 7,500 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scot Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 701,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,945. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

