Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 72,150 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,150 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $22,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens raised Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $21.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 52,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.