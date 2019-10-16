Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Shares Up 8.2%

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06, 887,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 482,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.83% of Performance Shipping worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.