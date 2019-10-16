Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as £419.99 ($548.79) and last traded at £420 ($548.80), approximately 3,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at £421.50 ($550.76).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £425.22 and its 200-day moving average price is £379.12. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

