Pesetacoin (PTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $145,769.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00657004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013123 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 139,642,269 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.