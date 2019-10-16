PFG Advisors Acquires 63 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $196.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day moving average is $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.02.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

