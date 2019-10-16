PFG Advisors Has $1.10 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 779,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,532,000 after purchasing an additional 586,289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 228,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 550,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 190,653 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

