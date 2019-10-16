PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,140,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

